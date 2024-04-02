Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 583,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

