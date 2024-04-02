Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $396.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $427.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.58.

HUM traded down $51.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,379. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

