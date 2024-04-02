Humana (NYSE:HUM) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $342.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $470.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $351.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.72. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Humana by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.