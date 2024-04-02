Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

