Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRZN

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.