Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $192.79 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $12.99 or 0.00019646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $192.79 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,840,606 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

