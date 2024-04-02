Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $420.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Shares of HD traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.05. 1,352,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,452. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day moving average is $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

