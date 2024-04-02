Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $39,171.95 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

