Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.4 %

HGV stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 622,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

