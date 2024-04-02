Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 61688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of C$81.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

