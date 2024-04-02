Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 717,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45. Herc has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.