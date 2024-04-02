Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HENKY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
