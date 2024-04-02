Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.91

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 1140630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on HWX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.86.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Insiders sold 366,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,587 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

