HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

