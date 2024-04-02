HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
HCW Biologics Price Performance
Shares of HCWB stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
