HC Wainwright Trims SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Target Price to $6.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

SABS stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

