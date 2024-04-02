Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
