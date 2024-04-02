Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Hanmi Financial

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.