Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 467,100 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 14.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HOFV opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 287.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.