Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,200 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

AVAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 55,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,936. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $2.70.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.69%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

