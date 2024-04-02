Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 84,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

