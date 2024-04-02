Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

