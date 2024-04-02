Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 61926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.