Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance
GDLC stock opened at 22.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.65. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52 week low of 5.62 and a 52 week high of 27.49.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
