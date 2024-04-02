Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.20. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 175,948 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 357,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

