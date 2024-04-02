Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 64,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,890. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

About Graham

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.