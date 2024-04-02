Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 21st

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Gowing Bros. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gowing Bros.
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.