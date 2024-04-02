Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GRRR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

