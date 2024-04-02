Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 22,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,149. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 1.92% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.