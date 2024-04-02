Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 22,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,149. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 1.92% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.