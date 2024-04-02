Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on GOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 188,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

