Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Stock Performance
GDEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 194,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 12.08%.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
