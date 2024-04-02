Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 194,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,753. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

