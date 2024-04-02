Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 476,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 428,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FINX opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

