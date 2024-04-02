Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GSL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 238,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

