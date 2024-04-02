Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 189.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

