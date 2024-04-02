Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 146000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Global Energy Metals Trading Down 14.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

