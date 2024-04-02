Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Glencore Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,489. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.
Glencore Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.