Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 19675603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

