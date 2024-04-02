Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

