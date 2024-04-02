Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,578.0 days.
Gerresheimer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.75. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $130.00.
About Gerresheimer
