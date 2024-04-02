Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 44,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Geron Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,298,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,688. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.61.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
GERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
