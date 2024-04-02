German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 127,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.25 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

