GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

GeoPark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 707,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a return on equity of 84.10% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Analysts expect that GeoPark will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

