Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

