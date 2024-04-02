Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

GBIO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 261,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,520. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.78. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

