General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,520,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 94,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. 1,975,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

