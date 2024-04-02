General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.01 and last traded at $141.68. Approximately 5,535,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,053,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.