General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Shares of GE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

