Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

GNK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $870.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -529.03%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

