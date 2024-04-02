Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,523,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 431.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465,865 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

