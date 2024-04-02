Gaimin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.50 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Gaimin has a market cap of $120.50 million and $12.69 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.01915706 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $11,820,267.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

