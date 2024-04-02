G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

G6 Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 186.74% and a negative net margin of 153.59%.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.